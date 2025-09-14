Psychologist breaks down Meghan Markle's trauma from the Royal Family

Meghan Markle’s trauma handled during royal years gets broken down

Following Prince Harry’s meeting with King Charles, at Clarence House, a psychologist stepped forward Meghan Markle to offer their thoughts on the turmoil that might be brewing behind the scenes for the Duchess, upon seeing her husband get closer to his family.

Psychologist Clare Deacon is that expert in question and in response to former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond’s comment about Meghan feeling “somewhat threatened by her husband being drawn back into the royal circle.”

She said that such experiences, as Meghan’s, don’t “just disappear.” That too just be moving across an ocean, in her chat with The Mirror.

For those unversed, Meghan previously admitted, in a myriad of interviews about the bullying, and press pressure she faced as a full time royal.

In light of this, Ms Deacon also added, “It isn’t erased by distance, and even years later, stepping back into a space that once felt emotionally unsafe can activate past fears, doubts, and protective behaviours.”

Hence, “if reconciliation [with the royal family] led to a return or increased UK presence, Meghan could understandably feel conflicted – torn between duty, identity and the peace she’s built since.”

Before concluding she also added that there might also be a fear “of losing herself again” even if she were asked to only temporarily step back into the Firm because managed to find “her voice and reclaiming her wellbeing” again.