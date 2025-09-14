Debbie Gibson regrets THIS about 'surreal' Princess Diana encounter

Debbie Gibson calls Princess Diana 'gracious'

Debbie Gibson recently opened up about how the late Princess Diana made her feel comfortable during their first meeting.

For the unaware, the 55-year-old American singer-songwriter and actress’ career was booming in 1989, which made her face new audiences, especially the royal family.

After dropping top-five singles and a number 1 hit song, Gibson received an invitation to perform at the Prince’s Trust Concert in London. The show was organised to support the Prince’s Trust charity, now The King’s Trust, where the Sure crooner got a chance to meet the royal family members, and Princess Diana was one of them.

In her recently released memoir, Eternally Electric: The Message in My Music, Gibson called to mind her first unplanned meeting with Princess Diana, and what's surprising is that she was underdressed at the treasured moment.

She recalled, "It was such a surreal evening, with me telling the princess how the special gown I’d wanted to wear for my receiving-line moment had been vetoed by the producers because they wanted me ready to open the show.”

"They had insisted I wear my video-look performance outfit — blue-jean cutoff shorts, a vest, and a bandana in my hair — but she could not have been more gracious.”

“'You look a heck of a lot more comfortable than I am,' she leaned in and whispered," The Class star recounted, referring to Diana.

Notably, soon after Gibson, who was just 18 years old at that time, went to the stage to perform on Electric Youth after being introduced by Sir Sean Connery.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Eternally Electric: The Message in My Music was released on September 9, 2025.