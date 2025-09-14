 
Geo News

Prince William ‘throwing' people from his sight

Prince William’s thoughts about Prince Harry turn physical as he ‘throws’ people out if they mention him

By
Web Desk
|

September 14, 2025

Prince William changes tactics over Prince Harry: ‘Will throw people out’
Prince William changes tactics over Prince Harry: ‘Will throw people out’ 

It appears Prince Harry’s four-day tour in the UK and Ukraine has caused a lot of turmoil, especially for Prince William who seems intent on ‘kicking out’ anyone who speaks of him.

For those unversed, while the Duke made charitable rounds during his tour, he also had an hour-long meeting with King Charles where the two had tea.

Now, according to royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths the heir to the throne of England has even gone as far as to ‘double down’ on his resolve to keep Prince Harry’s at arm’s length, reportedly.

In her piece for the Daily Mail, Ms Griffiths writes, “Prince William has ‘doubled down’ on his resolve to cut Prince Harry out of his life”.

It comes in the wake of his “rapprochement with the King,” the expert also admitted.

When it comes to Prince William, and whether he will willingly accept his brother’s olive branch the commentator said, “it’s been exactly a year since the Sussexes launched ‘Operation Bring Harry Back In From The Cold’”

So “while the Duke’s 12-month strategy has come to fruition with his father, he is no closer to contact with his brother,” she also added.

Whats worse is that “indeed, Harry’s success in the UK last week means the future King is burning with a renewed determination to rid the monarchy of the Sussexes for good,” Ms Griffiths added before signing off. 

Kate Middleton takes subtle dig at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in bold move video
Kate Middleton takes subtle dig at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in bold move
Prince Harry 'handled well' meeting with King Charles
Prince Harry 'handled well' meeting with King Charles
Prince Harry to return to London for Royal funeral?
Prince Harry to return to London for Royal funeral?
Royal fans react as Prince Harry, Meghan plan to replace William, Kate Middleton video
Royal fans react as Prince Harry, Meghan plan to replace William, Kate Middleton
'Concerned' Prince William may never reconcile with Harry
'Concerned' Prince William may never reconcile with Harry
Prince William leaves King Charles 'irritated' after annoying Princess Anne
Prince William leaves King Charles 'irritated' after annoying Princess Anne
Prince Harry issued strong warning related to reconciliation with King Charles video
Prince Harry issued strong warning related to reconciliation with King Charles
King Charles 'desperate' plan for Archie, Lilibet exposed: 'time is precious'
King Charles 'desperate' plan for Archie, Lilibet exposed: 'time is precious'