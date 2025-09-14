Prince William ‘throwing' people from his sight

Prince William changes tactics over Prince Harry: ‘Will throw people out’

It appears Prince Harry’s four-day tour in the UK and Ukraine has caused a lot of turmoil, especially for Prince William who seems intent on ‘kicking out’ anyone who speaks of him.

For those unversed, while the Duke made charitable rounds during his tour, he also had an hour-long meeting with King Charles where the two had tea.

Now, according to royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths the heir to the throne of England has even gone as far as to ‘double down’ on his resolve to keep Prince Harry’s at arm’s length, reportedly.

In her piece for the Daily Mail, Ms Griffiths writes, “Prince William has ‘doubled down’ on his resolve to cut Prince Harry out of his life”.

It comes in the wake of his “rapprochement with the King,” the expert also admitted.

When it comes to Prince William, and whether he will willingly accept his brother’s olive branch the commentator said, “it’s been exactly a year since the Sussexes launched ‘Operation Bring Harry Back In From The Cold’”

So “while the Duke’s 12-month strategy has come to fruition with his father, he is no closer to contact with his brother,” she also added.

Whats worse is that “indeed, Harry’s success in the UK last week means the future King is burning with a renewed determination to rid the monarchy of the Sussexes for good,” Ms Griffiths added before signing off.