Prince Harry's touching sacrifice for Kate Middleton revealed

Prince Harry put family before celebration for Kate Middleton

Prince Harry made a touching sacrifice for Kate Middleton long before their feud began.

The Duke of Sussex decided to postpone his 30th birthday celebrations in 2014 because Princess of Wales was suffering from severe morning sickness early in her pregnancy with Princess Charlotte.

Prince William and Kate had planned a small family dinner at Kensington Palace for Harry, with close relatives like Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, and Zara Tindall invited.

But once Kate fell ill, Harry felt it wasn’t right to go ahead with the party, especially since she had helped organise it.

A source said at the time that Harry had no hesitation in delaying the event, even though turning 30 was a big milestone.

Speaking with The Mirror at the time, the insider said, "Harry was in no doubt that the party should be postponed, even though 30 is an important milestone.

"Kate had been very involved in organising Harry's party, and once she fell ill he felt it wrong to let the event go ahead."