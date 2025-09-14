 
Here's why King Charles specially invited Prince Harry to Clarence House

Prince Harry travelled to the Clarence House in London to meet with King Charles

September 14, 2025

King Charles and Prince Harry reunited for a private tea at Clarence House during his recent trip to the UK.

According to a new report, there were some emotional reasons why the monarch chose the Clarence house for the much-awaited reunion.

While many expected the reunion to happen at Buckingham Palace, Harry was seen arriving at Clarence House, where the intimate meeting took place.

The London residence was reportedly chosen for its more personal and intimate atmosphere, unlike Buckingham Palace, which is primarily used for official duties.

Clarence House also holds deep sentimental value for King Charles because it is the main residence in the capital and a place filled with childhood memories.

The King inherited the property from the Queen Mother in 2003 further strengthening its emotional significance as a setting for their long-awaited reunion.

Rachel Avery, HELLO! Magazine’s Homes Editor, said, “(Clarence House) has a lot of sentimental value."

“The monarch has even spoken about his fond memories of spending time there as a child,” she added, per GB News.

