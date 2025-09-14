Prince William said to throw people out of room for mentioning Harry

Prince William’s frustration with Prince Harry reaches boiling point

Prince William is more frustrated than ever with his brother Prince Harry and is said to be ready to cut ties completely.

The Prince of Wales was angry over Harry’s recent visit to the UK where he met with King Charles for a brief reunion.

According to sources, William is angry that Harry seems to be successfully working his way back into royal life.

One insider said William is so upset that just hearing Harry’s name could set him off.

The source told Daily Mail that the future King “is more determined than ever to cut Harry off altogether.

They noted that William is "infuriated" that the Duke of Sussex "has pulled off a 12-month ‘master plan’ to re-ingratiate himself.”

"William is back at the point where if you mention Prince Harry in his presence, he would throw you out of the room.

"He’s doubling down," the insider added.

During his brief visit to UK, the Duke of Sussex met with King Charles over tea 20 months after he met the monarch in February 2024 when his cancer diagnosis became public.