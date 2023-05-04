James Gunn nearly killed off Gamora in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'

James Gunn, the director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, revealed that his original plan was to kill off Gamora, played by Zoe Saldana, in Vol. 2.

However, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and Louis D’Esposito talked him out of it, and instead Yondu, played by Michael Rooker, was killed off. Ironically, Gamora did end up dying in Avengers: Infinity War and was later brought back in Avengers: Endgame from an alternate dimension.

Speaking to Comicbook.com Gunn said: “I knew from the beginning Zoe only wanted to play the character for so many years, and she’s been very honest saying that she’s done [after this]. And so I was going to have her die. I thought she was the one that was going to sacrifice herself… I was kind of talked out of it by [Marvel Studios president] Kevin [Feige] and Louis [D’Esposito] and then it just didn’t work that well. It didn’t feel right. It felt much more right to go where we go in that movie. That seemed what was correct for the story.”



It is unknown whether the Gamora in Vol. 3 will survive, as Gunn has creative control and Marvel is giving him freedom to do what he wants.

James Gunn, who is now the new boss at DC Studios, will officially be leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe after directing three “Guardians” movies to start his new full-time job as co-head of DC Studios, where he will be building a new DC Universe across film, television, and video games.

Meanwhile, following the release of “Guardians Vol. 3,” Zoe Saldaña and Dave Bautista, both of whom starred in the “Guardians” films, have also stated that they will be leaving Marvel along with Gunn.