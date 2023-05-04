 
Thursday May 04, 2023
K-pop group Fifty Fifty spends 6th week on Billboard Hot 100 with ‘Cupid’

They are only the third Korean group to climb so high on the Hot 100
K-pop band Le Sserafim has earned the highest first day sales from a female K-pop artist with their latest comeback Unforgiven. They have hit a new peak on the list for their sixth consecutive week.

They made history on the chart by becoming the fastest K-pop group to have entered the Hot 100 as Cupid debuted at No. 100 only four months after being released. In their sixth week, they almost made it to the Top 40 but fell short by one spot, ranking at No. 41.

They are only the third Korean group to climb so high on the Hot 100, coming behind Blackpink and BTS. The song further made its way to No. 8 on the Global Excl. U.S. and the Global 200 charts.

Last but not least, they continued to hold on to the No. 11 spot on the World Digital Song Sales chart in their 7th consecutive week. 

