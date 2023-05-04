 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday May 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

BTS's Jungkook speaks out against fans invading his privacy by sending food to his home

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 04, 2023

BTSs Jungkook calls out fans for sending food to his home
BTS's Jungkook calls out fans for sending food to his home 

BTS's Jungkook recently took to social media to address a concerning issue that has been affecting his privacy. The popular K-pop star called out fans who have been sending food to his home address, invading his privacy and causing unnecessary distress to him and his family.

In a heartfelt post on Twitter, Jungkook expressed his disappointment and concern over the situation. He shared that he appreciates the love and support from his fans, but he also has the right to privacy and safety. He stated that it is not acceptable for fans to send food to his home address, as it not only invades his personal space but also puts his family at risk.

Jungkook urged fans to refrain from sending food or any other gifts to his home address and instead suggested they show their support by using official channels and fan mail services. He also reminded fans that their actions have consequences, and that they should respect the privacy and safety of all BTS members and their families.

More From Entertainment:

'Master' Meghan will bring 'something out of California' to stop Harry coming to UK video

'Master' Meghan will bring 'something out of California' to stop Harry coming to UK
K-pop group Itzy achieve 500 million views with ‘Wannabe’ music video

K-pop group Itzy achieve 500 million views with ‘Wannabe’ music video
BTS's Jimin has profound impact on fan's life

BTS's Jimin has profound impact on fan's life
Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya prepare for war in 'Dune: Part two'

Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya prepare for war in 'Dune: Part two'
James Gunn nearly killed off Gamora in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'

James Gunn nearly killed off Gamora in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'
Jennifer Lopez addresses parenting two teenagers: ‘it’s challenging’

Jennifer Lopez addresses parenting two teenagers: ‘it’s challenging’
Whoopi Goldberg’s shocking revelation on career change: Deets inside

Whoopi Goldberg’s shocking revelation on career change: Deets inside
Ed Sheeran expects his career to hit ‘plateau’ in few years: Here’s why

Ed Sheeran expects his career to hit ‘plateau’ in few years: Here’s why
Mark Wahlberg shares his two cents on Hollywood Ozempic trend

Mark Wahlberg shares his two cents on Hollywood Ozempic trend
Doja Cat speaks out about feline Met Gala debut

Doja Cat speaks out about feline Met Gala debut
K-pop group Kep1er’s Bahiyyih to not participate in their Japan shows

K-pop group Kep1er’s Bahiyyih to not participate in their Japan shows
K-pop idol Jinyoung’s agency gives statement on his enlistment

K-pop idol Jinyoung’s agency gives statement on his enlistment