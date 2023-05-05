Inside Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson meet-up at Met Gala 2023 after split

File Footage

Kim Kardashian and her former lover Pete Davidson reportedly had a good time chatting after they came across each other during Met Gala 2023.

The reality TV megastar and the comedian were pictured together along with singer Usher at the fashion extravaganza, which is the first time they were seen since their breakup in August 2022.

According to US Weekly, the brief meeting between the A-list exes was not at all awkward as they have been handling their breakup pretty well.

“Pete and Kim have a lot of history between them so it was nice running into each other at the Met Gala and being able to catch up for a bit,” the insider said.

“He’s glad they’re both very mature and handled the breakup like adults,” the source said, noting that their amicable relation since split “makes things easier” for them

The outlet also alluded that the Met Gala reunion would not be the only time Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson met as fans of the duo can expect such meet ups in future.

“It’s likely the Met won’t be the last time they’re in the same room together,” the insider shared.



In the viral snap from the New York fashion event, Davidson could be seen smiling as Kardashian was talking to Usher.



