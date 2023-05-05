 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday May 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

Inside Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson meet-up at Met Gala 2023 after split

By
Web Desk

Friday May 05, 2023

File Footage 

Kim Kardashian and her former lover Pete Davidson reportedly had a good time chatting after they came across each other during Met Gala 2023.

The reality TV megastar and the comedian were pictured together along with singer Usher at the fashion extravaganza, which is the first time they were seen since their breakup in August 2022.

According to US Weekly, the brief meeting between the A-list exes was not at all awkward as they have been handling their breakup pretty well.

“Pete and Kim have a lot of history between them so it was nice running into each other at the Met Gala and being able to catch up for a bit,” the insider said.

“He’s glad they’re both very mature and handled the breakup like adults,” the source said, noting that their amicable relation since split “makes things easier” for them

The outlet also alluded that the Met Gala reunion would not be the only time Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson met as fans of the duo can expect such meet ups in future. 

“It’s likely the Met won’t be the last time they’re in the same room together,” the insider shared.

In the viral snap from the New York fashion event, Davidson could be seen smiling as Kardashian was talking to Usher.


More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift, new beau Matty Healy planning to go public with their romance video

Taylor Swift, new beau Matty Healy planning to go public with their romance

King Charles worried about Prince Harry as Duke refrained from 'oversharing' video

King Charles worried about Prince Harry as Duke refrained from 'oversharing'
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson baby boy name spilled: Find Out video

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson baby boy name spilled: Find Out
Ed Sheeran's victory delights music lovers

Ed Sheeran's victory delights music lovers
BTS's Jungkook speaks out against fans invading his privacy by sending food to his home

BTS's Jungkook speaks out against fans invading his privacy by sending food to his home

'Master' Meghan will bring 'something out of California' to stop Harry coming to UK video

'Master' Meghan will bring 'something out of California' to stop Harry coming to UK
K-pop group Le Sserafim achieve highest first day sales from female K-pop artist

K-pop group Le Sserafim achieve highest first day sales from female K-pop artist
K-pop group Fifty Fifty spends 6th week on Billboard Hot 100 with ‘Cupid’

K-pop group Fifty Fifty spends 6th week on Billboard Hot 100 with ‘Cupid’
K-pop group Brave Girls announce official group name change

K-pop group Brave Girls announce official group name change
K-pop group EXO’s Kai confirms date for military enlistment

K-pop group EXO’s Kai confirms date for military enlistment
K-pop group Itzy achieve 500 million views with ‘Wannabe’ music video

K-pop group Itzy achieve 500 million views with ‘Wannabe’ music video
BTS's Jimin has profound impact on fan's life

BTS's Jimin has profound impact on fan's life