Amber Heard not in hurry to resume acting after relocation to Spain: Insider

File Footage

Amber Heard reportedly has said her goodbyes to Hollywood after humiliating loss in defamation case brought against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The Aquaman actor relocated to Madrid, Spain, along with her daughter Oonagh Paige after losing trial to the Pirates of the Caribbean star in search on peace.

According to Daily Mail, there are chances that Heard would resume acting after taking a break, however, she is not eager to come back to US.

“I can reveal that Heard has quit Hollywood and quietly relocated to Spain with her young daughter Oonagh,” Alison Boshoff, the columnist for the publication claimed.

The journalist shared that a close pal of the actor said, “She’s bilingual in Spanish and is happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise.”

However, the pal of Amber Heard alluded that she may return to Hollywood after some time. “I don’t think she is in any hurry to return to work or to Hollywood,” the journalist was told.

“But she will probably come back when the time is right, for the right project,” the insider added.

Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for $50 million for defaming him by referring to herself as a domestic abuse survivor in an op-ed for The Washington Post.

Heard countersued Depp for $100 million. However, after six-week-long trial, judges sided with the Edward Scissorhands star and awarded him $15 million in damages.

Later, the former couple settled the libel case as it was decided that Heard would pay $1 million in compensatory damages to Depp.



