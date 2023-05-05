Ed Sheeran weighs in on ‘Thinking Out Loud’ lawsuit win: ‘The truth was heard’

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran finally breaks down what it feels like to ‘finally win’ the copyright case over his music.

For those unversed, Sheeran’s win was announced earlier last month, for his 2014 single Thinking Out Loud.

in an attempt to showcase his emotions regarding the same, he sat down with People magazine.

There, Sheeran was quoted saying, “I feel like the truth was heard and the truth was believed,” once NYC courtroom announced its verdict.

“It's nice that we can both move on with our lives now — it's sad that it had to come to this.”

At the time the verdict was read aloud, Sheeran was even seen hugging his legal team, as well as co-writer Amy Wadge.

The actual lawsuit was launched by Structured Asset Sales, and they believe Sheeran ‘lifted direct elements’ from Marvin Gaye‘s song Let's Get It On for his Thinking Out Loud single.