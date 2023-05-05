 
Showbiz
Friday May 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

'Welcome 3' to star Miss India 2023 Nandini Gupta in female lead

By
Web Desk

Friday May 05, 2023

Welcome franchise is directed by Anees Bazmee
The third installment of the most-loved comedy franchise Welcome is reportedly going to feature Miss India 2023, Nandini Gupta in the lead role. 

According to sources, Welcome 3 makers are currently in process to cast actors for the film. They are considering Miss India 2023 to play the female lead.

Sources close to the development informed that, “the Welcome series is a big franchise and the makers have a pivotal role for Nandini Gupta in part three.”

“Initial conversations with her team have already begun; however, it will take a while before things are formalized on paper because the makers are presently focused on Hera Pheri 3. However, Welcome 3 is not very far in the future, and the casting process and other pre-production work for it has already begun”, revealed sources.

Welcome franchise is directed by Anees Bazmee. The first released in 2007 that featured Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles.

Later in 2015, the makers came up with a sequel titled Welcome Back featuring John Abraham, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor and Shruti Haasan in significant roles.

Welcome 3 has now been confirmed. But, an official announcement is yet to be announced by the makers, reports Pinkvilla.   

