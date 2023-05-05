 
Friday May 05, 2023
Bradley Cooper reflects on decade of playing Rocket on 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Bradley Cooper, who voices Rocket in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, opened up about the emotional journey of playing the beloved character for nearly a decade.

"Honestly, it was very emotional to play him," Cooper told Good Morning America at the "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" premiere in Hollywood, California.

Fans can expect to become better acquainted with Rocket in the final chapter of the Guardians series, Bradley Cooper said.

"You really get a chance to understand how he came to be…Rocket went through a lot."

"You see Rocket's backstory, you see where he came from, you see how he became the sort of nasty little creature that he is."

Cooper added the character holds a special place in the heart of director James Gunn, who relates to Rocket more than any other character he has written.

Cooper and the cast admitted that his portrayal of Rocket and his relationship with Gunn exemplify the familial bond that has formed among the cast and crew of the "Guardians" franchise.

Elsewhere during the premiere director James Gunn reflected on his experience. "I think that I was a little edgier before in not all the right ways," the director shared. "And I think having seeing how these characters affect people, seeing people from all over the world who are touched by the stories of Drax, Rocket and Groot … it softens a person a little bit."

"It's a really positive experience and so I feel I think I'm a better person," he added. "I hope I am."

"We're a family"

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 began showing in theatres on May 5.

