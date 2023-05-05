Season 2 Netflix comedy series 'Unstable' paused due to writers strike

Production on the second season of the Netflix comedy series Unstable, starring Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe, has been shut down due to the ongoing writers strike.

According to Deadline the series, which had not yet received an official renewal, was prepping at Sunset Gower Studios in Hollywood, with six scripts finished out of a planned eight-episode run.

Unstable follows an introverted son who goes to work for his successful, unconventional father in order to save his biotech company from ruin.

Actor and creator of the show Rob Lowe himself has joined the writers on the picket line in solidarity.

Unstable joins a growing list of shows impacted by the strike, including "Cobra Kai," "Power Book III: Raising Kanan," "Yellowjackets," and "Abbott Elementary."

Hollywood writers alongside the Writers Guild of America are protesting for fairer union contracts and compensation as the industry shifts towards streaming platforms.

Writers Guild of America is a partnership between two labor unions in the United States that advocate for the rights and welfare of writers in various sections of media, including film, television, radio, and digital platforms.

Rob Lowe recently joined The Simpsons as the series takes on the morose subject of a plague in the upcoming episode titled 'The Very Hungry Caterpillars'. Lowe will be playing Principal Skinner’s cousin Peter in the episode.