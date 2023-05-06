Mama June weighs in on daughter's rare cancer

Mama June Shannon revealed her tough life phase as her daughter Anna Chickadee Cardwell battled rare cancer.

During an interview with Page Six, Shannon said, “I’m bluntly honest about people with this: We don’t know what the life expectancy is,” as her eldest kid faced adrenal carcinoma cancer.

“Her cancer is very rare. Only one in 1 million people get it,” the 43-year-old told the outlet.

“There [are] only a few doctors that treat it. And the couple of doctors here in the United States that treat it, I feel like — I’m not trying to be mean — are experimental doctors,” she added.

The reality star revealed she is going through“very aggressive” treatment with the help of “a cancer specialist.”

Meanwhile, Cardwell is undergoing her third chemotherapy round and “lost all of her hair.”

“If it’s not helping, then we go back to the drawing board, and we don’t know what the next step is,” Shannon said.