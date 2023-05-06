Ted Nugent reacts to canceled Alabama concert

A venue canceled one of Ted Nugent's farewell tour booking after it received a barrage of disapproval comments due to the singer’s controversial views.

Later, the 'radical' singer responded with his fury on social media: “liars & haters drunk on stupid incapable to debate me-.”

As per AL.com, the uproar started when Avondale Brewing Co. shared the news about the Fred Bear singer concert on their social media.

Following the announcement, it was met with over 1,000 comments; the majority were negative, slamming the venue for its decision.

“Lose this show or lose my business,” commented one person.

Another added, “I will never spend another dollar in your establishment. Grotesque that you would book such trash. Do better.”

As the pressure geared into a fury, Avondale Brewing Co. canceled the show.

“We have heard the concerns of the Avondale community, which is so important to us, and in conjunction with our partners, have taken the necessary steps to cancel the Ted Nugent concert scheduled for July 18.”

Nugent has been controversial for his extreme views, from urging Trump supporters to go “berserk on the skulls of Democrats, to calling Black Lives Matter a “terrorist organization” while also verbally attacking the transgender community.