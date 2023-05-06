Prince Harry lands at Heathrow in 'commercial flight', snubs private jets

Prince Harry had landed in London to attend King Charles coronation.



The Duke of Sussex is apparently keeping his differences aside with the family to celebrate the start of his father's reign as the monarch of Britain.

Mail Online has revealed that the Duke of Sussex arrived on American Airlines flight AA136 at 11.23 am

This comes as the Buckingham Palace announced the 38-year-old's attendance.

"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet," the Palace noted.



Meanwhile, Meghan Markle has refrained from attending the event.

A close friend of the Duchess told People: "Meghan wants to be there to support her father-in-law, but at the same time, the scrutiny she receives outweighs the support."

They added: "There's always going to be that other side challenging their reasoning, and who wants to put themselves in that position?"