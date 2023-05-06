Taylor Swift’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) to feature six bonus tracks

After months of speculation and dropping hints, Taylor Swift finally announced her version of the 2010 album, Speak Now.



The 12-time Grammy-winning artist took to her Instagram on May 6th, 2023, to share her ‘pride and joy’ for her upcoming album release on July 7th, 2023 – closer to July 9th.

In the carousel of the two images, Swift shared the cover image, inspired by the original album cover, followed by a note.

“I always looked at this album as my album, and the lump in my throat expands to a quivering voice as I say this. Thanks to you, dear reader, it finally will be,” the note read. “I consider this music to be, along with your faith in me, the best thing that’s ever been mine.”

“It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk),” wrote Swift in the caption adding a grinning squinting emoji.



“I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it,” the singer penned on IG.

She closed the caption announcing that there will be “six extra songs” which she has “sprung loose from the vault.”

Before she went on her ongoing Eras Tour, news broke last month that the Lavender Haze crooner had split from her long-time boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

While Swift has not made any statement on her split, the caption for her post hinted at a specific song in the album that she wrote after her split with Joe Jonas.

The song Last Kiss details the end of a relationship and the emotions one goes through during a break up. Moreover, the song is popularly speculated to be about her infamous split from her Jonas Brothers ex.

The lyrics in the song go: “I do recall now the smell of the rain/Fresh on the pavement/ I ran off the plane/ That July 9th / The beat of your heart / It jumps through your shirt / I can still feel your arms”

This could be an Easter egg, given that her most recent ex shares the same first name with the DNCE frontman.