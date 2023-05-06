 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday May 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Andrew Garfield to portray Carl Sagan in Sebastian Lelio’s 'Voyagers'

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 06, 2023

Andrew Garfield to portray Carl Sagan in Sebastian Lelio’s Voyagers
Andrew Garfield to portray Carl Sagan in Sebastian Lelio’s 'Voyagers'

Andrew Garfield will be stepping into the shoes of astronomer Carl Sagan for Sebastian Lelio’s next film ‘Voyagers’.

Chilean director Sebastian Lelio is widely acclaimed for foreign language films, Gloria and A Fantastic Woman. The Berlin-based filmmaker has set Voyagers at FilmNation Entertainment. Daisy Edgar-Jones is also part of the project as Cosmos filmmaker Ann Druyan. The film will be premiered at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival.

The film based on NASA Voyager missions which were accompanied  by messaged attached to a golden phonograph, in order to engage with extraterrestrials. The film also showcases the unexpected love story that develops between Sagan and his collaborator Ann Druyan.

The original screenplay of the film is adapted from interviews with Druyan and many others who worked on the Golden Record project.

Lelio’s latest project ‘The Wonder’ which he co-wrote and directed stars Florence Pugh is set at Netflix. The film was nominated at the 2022 BAFTAS for Outstanding British Film of the Year. Daisy Edgar-Jones rose to prominence following her breakout performance in the Emmy-nominated series Normal People based on Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel.

More From Entertainment:

Ed Sheeran ‘excited’ to watch ‘historic’ King Charles’ Coronation ceremony

Ed Sheeran ‘excited’ to watch ‘historic’ King Charles’ Coronation ceremony
Matty Healy fuels romance rumours as he attends Taylor Swift’s Nashville concert

Matty Healy fuels romance rumours as he attends Taylor Swift’s Nashville concert
Taylor Swift’s ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ to feature six bonus tracks

Taylor Swift’s ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ to feature six bonus tracks
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ takes off with franchise-best $17.5 million in previews

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ takes off with franchise-best $17.5 million in previews
Jamie Foxx told to ‘keep stress levels down’ amid hospitalisation

Jamie Foxx told to ‘keep stress levels down’ amid hospitalisation
Matt Damon approves of best pal Ben Affleck’s relationship with Jennifer Lopez video

Matt Damon approves of best pal Ben Affleck’s relationship with Jennifer Lopez
Twitter trolls Kanye West on wild outfit

Twitter trolls Kanye West on wild outfit
Tom Sandoval's boycott successful?

Tom Sandoval's boycott successful?
James Bond author dishes on next '007'

James Bond author dishes on next '007'
Brendan Fraser currently 'jobless' despite Oscar win

Brendan Fraser currently 'jobless' despite Oscar win
Ted Nugent reacts to canceled Alabama concert

Ted Nugent reacts to canceled Alabama concert

Mama June weighs in on daughter's rare cancer

Mama June weighs in on daughter's rare cancer