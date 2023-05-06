Andrew Garfield to portray Carl Sagan in Sebastian Lelio’s 'Voyagers'

Andrew Garfield will be stepping into the shoes of astronomer Carl Sagan for Sebastian Lelio’s next film ‘Voyagers’.

Chilean director Sebastian Lelio is widely acclaimed for foreign language films, Gloria and A Fantastic Woman. The Berlin-based filmmaker has set Voyagers at FilmNation Entertainment. Daisy Edgar-Jones is also part of the project as Cosmos filmmaker Ann Druyan. The film will be premiered at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival.

The film based on NASA Voyager missions which were accompanied by messaged attached to a golden phonograph, in order to engage with extraterrestrials. The film also showcases the unexpected love story that develops between Sagan and his collaborator Ann Druyan.

The original screenplay of the film is adapted from interviews with Druyan and many others who worked on the Golden Record project.

Lelio’s latest project ‘The Wonder’ which he co-wrote and directed stars Florence Pugh is set at Netflix. The film was nominated at the 2022 BAFTAS for Outstanding British Film of the Year. Daisy Edgar-Jones rose to prominence following her breakout performance in the Emmy-nominated series Normal People based on Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel.