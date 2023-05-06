King Charles rides up to Westminster Abbey: Pictures

King Charles and Queen Camilla have officially ridden into Westminster Abbey.

With crowed cheering and horses marching up the gates, the Coronation has officially begun.

Here are a few pictures;





For those unversed, King Charles will take his place as the representative of the Church of England, as well as the monarch of Great Britain, after a Holy anointing ceremony.

This day signifies his official assentation to the throne and will be witnessed by heads of states, spiritual leaders, members of Parliament and even the Prime Minister.