King Charles rides up to Westminster Abbey: Pictures

Saturday May 06, 2023
King Charles and Queen Camilla have officially ridden into Westminster Abbey.
With crowed cheering and horses marching up the gates, the Coronation has officially begun.
Here are a few pictures;
For those unversed, King Charles will take his place as the representative of the Church of England, as well as the monarch of Great Britain, after a Holy anointing ceremony.
This day signifies his official assentation to the throne and will be witnessed by heads of states, spiritual leaders, members of Parliament and even the Prime Minister.