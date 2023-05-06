 
Saturday May 06, 2023
Victoria Beckham celebrates King Charles, shares ‘humble memories’ with him

Victoria Beckham reminisced about her memories with King Charles as she celebrated the new monarch and Queen Camilla on social media during their crowning ceremony.

Even though the fashion designer could not attend the crowing ceremony, she celebrated His Majesty by sharing throwback snaps with the new monarch.

Taking to Instagram, the wife of football legend David Beckham dropped a series of snaps featuring her with her former girl group Spice Girls and the then-Prince of Wales.

"From then to now! I have so many fond memories of meeting His Majesty throughout my career, and he is always so supportive and kind,” she penned.

"Today is a truly historic day and I’m incredibly humbled to celebrate King Charles III and Queen Camilla as they embark on their new roles. VB."

Sharing a tribute of his own, David shared some snaps of King Charles to celebrate him at his coronation day and wrote, “Today our country comes together to celebrate the coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla.” 



