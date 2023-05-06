 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday May 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Natalie Portman, Ryan Reynolds to arrange friendly between respective clubs

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 06, 2023

Natalie Portman, Ryan Reynolds to arrange friendly between respective clubs
Natalie Portman, Ryan Reynolds to arrange friendly between respective clubs

Natalie Portman, co-owner of Angel City FC is reportedly trying to arrange a match between the Los Angeles-based football club and Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham AFC Women.

The Hollywood duo is planning a friendly between the women’s sides of their respective clubs.

Portman co-owns Angel City FC with Hollywood star Eva Longoria, WTA champion Serena Williams, and former US international superstar Mia Hamm.

The team hopes to follow the path adopted by Wrexham FC, as it launches its new docuseries 'Angel City'.

Speaking at the premiere of the series in LA, Portman told ET: "I've been lucky enough to talk to him(Ryan Reynolds) about his journey, and he's so inspirational for what he's done with Wrexham, and they have a women's team also.”

"So, we have talked about kind of having some friendly matches at some point."

'Angel City' documentary series is scheduled to air on HBO on May 16.

Portman admits it was initially difficult to get people on board for the project. 

"It was incredible to get the support from all of those friends and it was, it was really moving when people came on board, because it wasn't obvious, and we got a lot of no's before we got yes'. And I feel like I didn't realize what a big lift it was, and that might have stopped me from doing it if I understood how hard it was going to be."

More From Entertainment:

'Nobody's cooler than Matt', David Letterman hails The National frontman

'Nobody's cooler than Matt', David Letterman hails The National frontman
Jonathan Groff joins cast of 'Doctor Who' with key role

Jonathan Groff joins cast of 'Doctor Who' with key role
Boygenius join Phoebe Bridgers for impromptu performance on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Boygenius join Phoebe Bridgers for impromptu performance on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Victoria Beckham celebrates King Charles, shares ‘humble memories’ with him video

Victoria Beckham celebrates King Charles, shares ‘humble memories’ with him
Katy Perry faces an awkward moment at King Charles’ Coronation video

Katy Perry faces an awkward moment at King Charles’ Coronation
Marvel's 'Blade' reboot delayed again as writers strike

Marvel's 'Blade' reboot delayed again as writers strike
Andrew Garfield to portray Carl Sagan in Sebastian Lelio’s 'Voyagers'

Andrew Garfield to portray Carl Sagan in Sebastian Lelio’s 'Voyagers'
Ed Sheeran ‘excited’ to watch ‘historic’ King Charles’ Coronation ceremony

Ed Sheeran ‘excited’ to watch ‘historic’ King Charles’ Coronation ceremony
Matty Healy fuels romance rumours as he attends Taylor Swift’s Nashville concert

Matty Healy fuels romance rumours as he attends Taylor Swift’s Nashville concert
Taylor Swift’s ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ to feature six bonus tracks

Taylor Swift’s ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ to feature six bonus tracks
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ takes off with franchise-best $17.5 million in previews

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ takes off with franchise-best $17.5 million in previews
Jamie Foxx told to ‘keep stress levels down’ amid hospitalisation

Jamie Foxx told to ‘keep stress levels down’ amid hospitalisation