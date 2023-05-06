Natalie Portman, Ryan Reynolds to arrange friendly between respective clubs

Natalie Portman, co-owner of Angel City FC is reportedly trying to arrange a match between the Los Angeles-based football club and Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham AFC Women.

The Hollywood duo is planning a friendly between the women’s sides of their respective clubs.

Portman co-owns Angel City FC with Hollywood star Eva Longoria, WTA champion Serena Williams, and former US international superstar Mia Hamm.

The team hopes to follow the path adopted by Wrexham FC, as it launches its new docuseries 'Angel City'.

Speaking at the premiere of the series in LA, Portman told ET: "I've been lucky enough to talk to him(Ryan Reynolds) about his journey, and he's so inspirational for what he's done with Wrexham, and they have a women's team also.”

"So, we have talked about kind of having some friendly matches at some point."

'Angel City' documentary series is scheduled to air on HBO on May 16.

Portman admits it was initially difficult to get people on board for the project.

"It was incredible to get the support from all of those friends and it was, it was really moving when people came on board, because it wasn't obvious, and we got a lot of no's before we got yes'. And I feel like I didn't realize what a big lift it was, and that might have stopped me from doing it if I understood how hard it was going to be."