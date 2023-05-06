Jonathan Groff joins cast of 'Doctor Who' with key role

The Hamilton star Jonathan Groff has been added to the cast of BBC’s long running science fiction show Doctor Who in a major role.

Doctor Who began in 1963 and follows the exciting adventures of a Time Lord named The Doctor, an extraterrestrial being in the face of a human. He probes the universe in a cabinet-like time traveling spaceship called the Tardis.

While it’s not confirmed which role Jonathan will be playing in the iconic series, “he’s on his way to jump aboard the Tardis in a mysterious and exciting guest role,” says a BBC statement on the matter.

Jonathan Groff rose to fame with his role in the musical comedy drama Glee. His portrayal of King George III in Hamilton won him a nomination for a Tony Award.

Groff said: “I am so thrilled to jump into the extraordinary mind of Russell T Davies and watch the incredible Ncuti Gatwa soar in this iconic role.”

Last year, the 13th doctor, played by Jodie Whittaker, regenerated, revealing David Tennant (the 10th Doctor) as the 14th Doctor.

The classic series will return in November for three special episodes to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the show.

After Tennant, the Doctor will be played by Sex Education alum Ncuti Gatwa, who will step onto the Tardis as the 15th Doctor.

Doctor Who will premiere exclusively on the BBC for the U.K. and Ireland. Disney+ will be its exclusive home for all other countries.