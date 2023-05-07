 
Sunday May 07, 2023
Prince William, Kate Middleton share delightful video of their kids

Prince William, Kate Middleton mesmerised fans as they shared adorable video of themselves and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' activities at king Charles III's coronation on Saturday.

King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla was officially crowned on May 6 at the landmark ceremony that took place at Westminster Abbey. 

Pictures and videos from the historic event have flooded the Internet. Amid those, there are some images of Prince William, Kate Middleton and their kids, that have left people awe-inspiring.

Prince and Princess of Wales also have shared the delightful moments of their activities to their official Instagram account.

After the King was crowned and the formal part of the day was over, the Wales family took their places in the royal procession to Buckingham Palace, in the first carriage behind the Gold State Coach.

Louis can be seen pressing his face close to the glass on one side of the bench as he waved at the waiting crowds. George and Charlotte also appeared waving from a carriage as they left the Coronation.

The children were also spotted pointing at the sky during the flypast before returning inside the palace after their long day.

