Prince William makes King Charles emotional with his gesture

King Charles III became emotional when his eldest son Prince William kissed him after his coronation at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday.



The 74-year-old monarch looked teary-eyed during the coronation ceremony when Prince of Wales joined in proceedings.

After the monarch was crowned, Prince William approached his father, kneeling before the King, reciting: "I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God."

Kate Middleton's hubby then bent down to kiss the King, with Charles appearing overcome with emotion.

In a break with tradition, the Prince of Wales was the only blood prince to pay homage during the service, with his brother, Prince Harry sitting in the third row to witness the historical moment.

William was also seen touching St Edward's Crown on the King's head during the ceremony.

On the other hand, the Duke of Sussex's initial reaction to the arrival of his family was caught on camera as he smiled and greeted attendees inside the Abbey before taking his seat.

Royal fans were closely monitoring Harry's reaction when he first caught sight of his older brother Prince William and his father King Charles.