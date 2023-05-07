 
Sunday May 07, 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry skips humiliation as he leaves for US before balcony moment?

Prince Harry reportedly returned to his family in California to attend his eldest son Prince Archie's birthday soon after attending his father King Charles III's coronation.

Harry was relegated to the third row at the coronation, reportedly did not waste time and immediately traveled back to the US to reunite with his wife Meghan Markle and their Children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

There are speculations that The Duke of Sussex left the UK to avoid humiliation as he was not allowed to join his family members on the balcony at Buckingham Palace because he is no longer a working royal.

The Duke was not allowed to have an official role in the coronation because he became a lowly commoner when he and the Duchess of Sussex, 41, notoriously shocked the world by giving up their royal responsibilities in 2020.

Harry and Andrew were seen leaving out of the Coronation Procession, reflecting their position as non-working members of the family as Buckingham Palace had earlier confirmed that they would not have any formal role at the event. 

