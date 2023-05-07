 
menu menu menu
Royals
Sunday May 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles's coronation becomes meme-fest

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 07, 2023

King Charless coronation becomes meme-fest
King Charles's coronation becomes meme-fest

As Charles III became the new king of the UK, the internet swiftly geared into a meme-fest.

In the lavish ceremony at Westminster Abbey, eagled-eyed netizens equipped with tons of wit made the formal occasion an all-out memes zone at the expense of the royal.

Soon as the ceremony kicked in, the memes competition went into overdrive.

Here are some of the funniest memes that would dare even make the newly bethroned king roll on the floor laughing.

To top the chart, some speedster came up with the hilarious meme of the event, where King Charles's coronation book was photoshopped with Prince Harry's sensational tell-all book Spare.

Given tough competition to Spare memes, Lord President of the Council Penny Mordaunt came to the ground holding the Sword of State before the coronation ceremony and was also subjected to many memes.

Meanwhile, Prince Wales's youngest, five-year-old Louis, yawns along with cheeky little prince reactions also went viral.

Some missed the popular Turkish chef Salt Bae at the coronation, who recently entered the World Cup final pitch after Argentina won, leading FIFA to launch an investigation.


More From Royals:

Prince Harry’s ‘sadness’ as King Charles’ walked past him at Coronation: WATCH

Prince Harry’s ‘sadness’ as King Charles’ walked past him at Coronation: WATCH
Prince Harry overcomes with emotions at King Charles III's coronation

Prince Harry overcomes with emotions at King Charles III's coronation
Princess Diana would have been 'furious' to know Camilla became Queen

Princess Diana would have been 'furious' to know Camilla became Queen
King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton show no mercy to Harry

King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton show no mercy to Harry
Prince Harry's children let down by King Charles, Prince William video

Prince Harry's children let down by King Charles, Prince William

King Charles smiles as he fulfils his promise to Camilla

King Charles smiles as he fulfils his promise to Camilla
Prince Harry misses Coronation portrait session, flies off to US

Prince Harry misses Coronation portrait session, flies off to US
Prince Harry's Invictus Games Foundation issues statement on coronation video

Prince Harry's Invictus Games Foundation issues statement on coronation

Queen Camilla: Changing of titles does not signify practical difference in her role video

Queen Camilla: Changing of titles does not signify practical difference in her role
King Charles makes first balcony appearance after coronation: Prince Harry a no-show

King Charles makes first balcony appearance after coronation: Prince Harry a no-show
Has King Charles, Queen Camilla's popularity bubble burst?

Has King Charles, Queen Camilla's popularity bubble burst?

Prince Louis gets loudest cheer at King Charles’ Coronation Procession video

Prince Louis gets loudest cheer at King Charles’ Coronation Procession