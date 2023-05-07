King Charles's coronation becomes meme-fest

As Charles III became the new king of the UK, the internet swiftly geared into a meme-fest.

In the lavish ceremony at Westminster Abbey, eagled-eyed netizens equipped with tons of wit made the formal occasion an all-out memes zone at the expense of the royal.

Soon as the ceremony kicked in, the memes competition went into overdrive.

Here are some of the funniest memes that would dare even make the newly bethroned king roll on the floor laughing.

To top the chart, some speedster came up with the hilarious meme of the event, where King Charles's coronation book was photoshopped with Prince Harry's sensational tell-all book Spare.

Given tough competition to Spare memes, Lord President of the Council Penny Mordaunt came to the ground holding the Sword of State before the coronation ceremony and was also subjected to many memes.



Meanwhile, Prince Wales's youngest, five-year-old Louis, yawns along with cheeky little prince reactions also went viral.

Some missed the popular Turkish chef Salt Bae at the coronation, who recently entered the World Cup final pitch after Argentina won, leading FIFA to launch an investigation.



