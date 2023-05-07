 
Sunday May 07, 2023
'GMA3' brings new face on Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes seat

As Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes exit from GMA3, ABC has still not filled in the permanent replacement of the hosts.

The network, it seems, is engaging in experiments as they are putting temporary hosts on the seats of the once permanent anchors.

Following this, the latest face to join the morning show is popular instructor Jess Sims.

Last week, Jess, who boasted half a million followers on Instagram, officially entered the GMA team.

Moreover, anchor Lara Spencer also introduced the new GMA star on the show.

While the new host told her: "Lara, this is a dream come true. I'm so honored to be sitting here with you and the rest of the GMA team, so thanks for having me!"

She continued: "If you were to tell 22-year-old, 5th grade teacher Jess (who was shipping her own children's books from Boston to Houston because budgets didn't allow for new purchases) that she would be an ongoing contributor for @goodmorningamerica and her first hit would be highlighting a WOMAN owned bookstore @childrensbookworld celebrating a BLACK author @36westbrook – she would roll her eyes and laugh.

"You might not be able to connect your life's dots as it's happening, but looking back…WHEWWWW, it all makes sense," she added.

