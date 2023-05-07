 
Sunday May 07, 2023
Sunday May 07, 2023

Tom Sandoval says 'NO' to liquor after 'Scandoval'

Tom Sandoval is keeping himself sober after his affair scandal at Vanderpump Rules rocked his life.

During his recent concert in Long Island, NY, the bar owner shared, Y’all know it’s been one month since I had my last drink of alcohol.”

The reality star added, “I’m just taking a little break for a second, but yeah, these are Heineken Zeros,” the reality star, 40, added before taking a sip of the non-alcoholic beer.

Soon after his revelation, the audience welcomed Sandoval’s decision to become sober with cheers and applause.

The 39-year-old ruled out alcohol after his girlfriend, Ariana Madix, caught him cheating on her best pal Raquel Leviss.

Meanwhile, Sandoval-led The Most Extras concert turned out to be a flop, as the band was scheduled to perform at The Space at Westbury; however, only half of the auditorium seats remained empty before the show.

Fearing the loss, the venue instantly came into action to get the theatre filled.

“Come see Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras May 4th,” an email reads by the venue.

“Bring a friend on us with our 2-for-1 ticket special.”

The tickets were fixed from $42 to $70.

However, despite frantic efforts, Sandoval's concert was a dud, as fans boycott were visible in the theatre, leaving many empty seats.

