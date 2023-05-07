Reese Witherspoon attends Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour among 70,000 fans

Reese Witherspoon confirmed her she is a Swiftie as she attended Taylor Swift’s Nashville show of her Eras Tour on Saturday, May 6th, 2023.

The Legally Blonde star, 47, took to her Instagram Stories as she posted glimpses from the dazzling show. The first IG Story filmed from behind, showed Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Philippe dancing to Swift’s Shake it Off. The story tagged the singer and had “Epic Night!” written atop it.

The next clip showed Swift in a glittering red ensemble crooning All Too Well in an emotional rendition. She then shared a glimpse of the Grammy-winning artist in a purple dress, singing Bejeweled from her new album, Midnights.

Witherspoon also wrote some text on the Story, “What an extraordinary show! The insanely intricate sets, the stellar song choices, the inspired choreography, the other-worldly art design… an incredible night to remember.



She then shared the video on her feed as well. “What a night to remember! @taylorswift in front of 70,000 incredible fans [sparkling emoji],” wrote Witherspoon in the caption.



“The stellar song choices, inspired choreography, other-worldly art design ... an incredible night to dance, sing and feel so much JOY .. thank you @taylorswift and the whole ERAS tour team for shining so bright tonight,” she said of Swift, while adding a sparking star emoji, a galaxy and a star emoji at the end.

Witherspoon and Taylor Swift have previously worked together, via E! News. The actress revealed the Anti-Hero artist reached out to her about writing the original song, Carolina, for the film, Where the Crawdads Sing, a book adaptation of the same name, which Reese executive produced.

“Taylor called and she said, ‘I’ve written a song inspired by the book,’” Witherspoon said during the film’s premiere last year.

“She loved the book, and so it was just this beautiful gift that she gave the production. And it’s been incredible to see her beautiful songwriting layered over the cinematography and this film. It’s really, truly magical.”