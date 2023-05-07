Michael Shannon 'feels for' Ezra Miller as he copes with allegations amid 'The Flash' release

The Flash star Michael Shannon empathized with co-star Ezra Miller amid ongoing allegations of assault.

The actor, who returns to DC as villain Zod in the upcoming multiverse DC film, shared his experience of working with Ezra Miller.

Miller who identifies as non-binary was battling charges of grooming minors ahead of ‘The Flash’ release.

Speaking about his fellow actor amid the hostile climate Shannon said: “I thought Ezra was lovely — very kind to me when I was there.”

“It’s difficult to talk about, but I always give people a lot of slack in this business, because there’s a lot of people in this business that have issues. And some people have more privacy than others,” He told Vanity Fair.

Shannon added, “Any time somebody is out in the spotlight getting picked on, I feel for them. Even if it’s warranted, it’s still a horrible situation.”

One of the DC Studio’s new co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, also addressed Ezra Miller’s situation.

“Ezra is completely committed to their recovery, and we are fully supportive of that journey that they’re on right now,” Safran said.

“When the time is right, when they feel like they’re ready to have the discussion, we’ll all figure out what the best path forward is. Right now, they are completely focused on their recovery. In our conversations with them over the last couple of months, it feels like they’re making enormous progress.”

Miller also issued a statement in 2022, addressing his mental health and the allegations against him.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller wrote. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”