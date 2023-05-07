Fifty Fifty’s ‘Cupid’ now 1st K-pop girl group song to enter Top 10 of UK Charts

They also made history as the fastest-ever K-pop girl group to enter the Billboard Hot 100

K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty’s hit track Cupid has become the first song from a K-pop girl group to enter the Top Ten of the UK Singles Chart. The song climbed up to No. 9 in its sixth continuous week on the chart.

They previously became the fastest K-pop girl group to debut in the chart by entering at No. 96 on the United Kingdom’s Official Charts only four months after their debut. Since entering the list they have continued to reach a new high every week, steadily making their way upwards.

Cupid previously rose up to No. 18 and subsequently became the first female K-pop group song that is not a collaboration to chart so high up. They are only the fourth K-pop group to have made their way to the chart at all, coming behind Blackpink, Twice, and the rookie group New Jeans.

They also made history as the fastest-ever K-pop girl group to enter the Billboard Hot 100 where they have spent over six consecutive weeks. They almost made it to the Top 40 in their sixth week but fell short of just one spot, ranking at No. 41.