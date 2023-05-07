‘King Charles will be as good as his mother’: Monarch expected to ‘push’ boundaries

London - Britain is in the midst of celebrations as the Common Wealth gets its 40th monarch. With light rain showers and rejuvenating hearts, the country has welcomed King Charles III as the Head of State.



The 74-year-old was crowned alongside his beloved wife, Queen Consort Camilla, at the Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023. Their Majesties created history with the first ever coronation after 70 years since Queen Elizabeth II was crowned in 1953.

Although from a different generation, many perceive the King to be just like his mother - gratifying, impartial, and pragmatic. Some also believe the new monarch will bring a modern wave into the institution with his ambitious plans on ecology.

Speaking to coronation goers at Charing Cross, Geo News exclusively asked them about their opinions on His Majesty and the great expectations that lie on his old shoulders.

“I think he will be less conservative than his mother,” one commented, highlighting their love for King Charles.

They continued: “I think he will take a more active role wherever he can within the boundaries of the kingdom, in the environment. He will push for ways to elevate global warming. But I think in many ways, I think he will be just the same.”

Another reveller went on to praise His Majesty’s ideas on environment and global warming: “I think he will be as good as his mother. We like the new ideas on ecology.”

However, a number of people advised the new King to tread carefully as he embarks on a journey to fill in the shoes of his mother.

Speaking about the former Queen, the coronation goer added: “She was pretty popular. Everybody liked her. Even my relatives, who are not quite a fan of the monarchy, they thought she was fabulous. He has got a bit to prove. He is pretty keen on climate. But he has still got a lot to do to make his mark.”

While the celebrations continue to mark the coronation weekend, Britons are ‘proud’ and ‘excited’ to experience the King’s futuristic approach.