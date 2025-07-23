Prince Harry, King Charles reunion date revealed amid speculations

Prince Harry, King Charles to finally reunite after London ‘peace talks’

Prince Harry and King Charles are set to reunite as a royal expert claimed the father-son duo could get together in September.

The Duke of Sussex last saw the monarch soon after the news of his cancer diagnosis became public in February, 2024.

Now, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield has claimed that Harry and Charles could finally see each other at the annual WellChild Awards.

As per reports, Meghan Markle’s husband is set to travel to the UK for the event, where the reunion could be on cards if Charles’ schedule allows.

“It could happen in September, during the WellChild Awards. A quick meet and greet with King Charles and Prince Harry, depending on the king’s schedule,” Schofield told Sky News Australia.

However, Schofield also warned the monarch regarding his alleged reunion as she cited issues surrounding leaking of private details.

“I do believe the Sussexes leaked this story, which goes to prove they can’t be trusted,” she claimed, referring to the leak of photographs of the London peace summit.

“Why would the king risk anything by meeting with Harry or Meghan, and have Harry and Meghan, or their friends, discuss what happened at that meeting?”

Despite Schofield’s comments, a report by The Telegraph has claimed that the Sussexes were “frustrated” that news of the meeting leaked.