Prince William reacts to exciting news amid King Charles peace talks with Harry

King Charles also releases statement after exciting news

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
July 23, 2025

Prince William has reacted to the exciting news amid his father King Charles and estranged brother Prince Harry’s peace summit.

The future king reposted on X, formerly Twitter handle, a post shared by team England, known as the Lionesses, after defeating Italy 2-1 on Tuesday to reach the Women´s Euro 2025 final.

Chloe Kelly scored the winner as reigning champions England beat Italy 2-1 after extra time on Tuesday to reach the Women´s Euro 2025 final.

England had been on the brink of elimination as Italy led in the semi-final through Barbara Bonansea´s first-half goal, only for Michelle Agyemang´s last-gasp equaliser to force extra time before Kelly followed in to get the winner when her 119th-minute penalty was saved.

The Lionesses will play either Spain or Germany in Sunday´s final in Basel.

The Lionesses shared the exciting news on X saying, “We never give up. We are #weuro2025 finalists.”

Commenting on the post, Prince William who serves as patron of the Football Association, the governing body of the sport in England, said “Brilliant performance @Lionesses! One game from glory! #WEURO2025.”

Meanwhile, England coach Sarina Wiegman said she felt "many emotions" after her team produced another dramatic comeback to beat Italy in extra time.

