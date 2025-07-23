Netflix shares ‘no animosity' as deal with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ends

Netflix ends partnership with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on good terms

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remain on positive terms with Netflix after the streaming giant decided not to renew their £100 million deal.

Netflix will end their multi-year partnership with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when the contract expires in September.

Even though there is no official announcement, an insider has revealed that both parties have mutually agreed to part ways without animosity.

According to The Sun, Netflix bosses were “mildly infuriated” with Meghan establishing her own lifestyle brand, As Ever.

“The deal is done; no more shows will be made,” the source told the publication. “Netflix feel they’ve got all they can from the couple.”

They added, “Netflix were clever in that they got a hell of a lot of viewers for the first documentary series, and knew, realistically, it would prove the zenith of content from the Montecito pair.

“They’re not unhappy with how things turned out — they got those initial hits, and produced one of the most talked-about shows of all time.”

The source continued, “The content got weaker from there on but, frankly, for £20million a year, anything was better than nothing.

“There’s no animosity from either side. Things have just run their course. Netflix execs are well aware Meghan’s priority now is her own brand, and they won’t play second fiddle to that.

“Publicly, there will not be a statement and of course, if things change dramatically, they’d be open to a one-off project down the line.

“But for Harry, especially, this will be a blow. It’s a huge loss of revenue.”