 
Geo News

Prince George in for a ‘conundrum' as he turns 12

Prince George is all set to adapt new responsibilities after birthday

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

July 23, 2025

Prince George in for a ‘conundrum as he turns 12
Prince George in for a ‘conundrum' as he turns 12

Prince George’s birthday has marked a turning point in his life.

The young Wales, who has turned 12 today, will have to abide by a Royal rule that applies to all heirs, including his father, Prince William.

George is now onwards, not allowed to sit in the same aircraft as his family for security purposes.

Speaking to the Daily Mail royal pilot Graham Laurie said: "Interestingly, we flew all four – the Prince, the Princess, Prince William and Prince Harry – up until Prince William was 12 years old.

"After that, he had to have a separate aircraft and we could only fly all four together when they were young with the written permission of Her Majesty.”

Meanwhile, former BBC Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond told the Express: "This is going to be a bit of a conundrum for William and will make long-haul flights very tricky."

“There will be a considerable amount of pressure on them to adhere to the rule, but I’m not convinced that he’ll stick to it rigidly,” she noted.

Prince George exudes gorgeous Spencer genes in new photo
Prince George exudes gorgeous Spencer genes in new photo
When Prince George was accused of breaching protocol by US president video
When Prince George was accused of breaching protocol by US president
Royal family says King Charles, Queen Camilla 'had a wonderful day' after joint engagement
Royal family says King Charles, Queen Camilla 'had a wonderful day' after joint engagement
Prince William, Prince Harry's cousin Rosie's grim cause of death revealed video
Prince William, Prince Harry's cousin Rosie's grim cause of death revealed
Did Meghan Markle have a hysterectomy? video
Did Meghan Markle have a hysterectomy?
Prince George's birthday: Future king's 'fun uncle' Prince Harry remains silent
Prince George's birthday: Future king's 'fun uncle' Prince Harry remains silent
Who is Rosie Roche?
Who is Rosie Roche?
Meghan Markle, Harry's fans receive disappointing news
Meghan Markle, Harry's fans receive disappointing news