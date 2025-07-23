Prince George in for a ‘conundrum' as he turns 12

Prince George’s birthday has marked a turning point in his life.

The young Wales, who has turned 12 today, will have to abide by a Royal rule that applies to all heirs, including his father, Prince William.

George is now onwards, not allowed to sit in the same aircraft as his family for security purposes.

Speaking to the Daily Mail royal pilot Graham Laurie said: "Interestingly, we flew all four – the Prince, the Princess, Prince William and Prince Harry – up until Prince William was 12 years old.

"After that, he had to have a separate aircraft and we could only fly all four together when they were young with the written permission of Her Majesty.”

Meanwhile, former BBC Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond told the Express: "This is going to be a bit of a conundrum for William and will make long-haul flights very tricky."

“There will be a considerable amount of pressure on them to adhere to the rule, but I’m not convinced that he’ll stick to it rigidly,” she noted.