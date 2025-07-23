 
Meghan Markle angers bosses with dismal numbers

Meghan Markle has disappointed Netflix with her content

Eleen Bukhari
July 23, 2025

Meghan Markle has utterly disappointed her paymasters with uninteresting content.

The Duchess of Sussex, who recently announced to release a new season of her Netflix cooking show, ‘With Love, Meghan,’ has lost the confidence of the streaming giant.

Speaking to the Mail, an insider blasted: "This deal is dead. She had everything going for her—name, platform, press—and the numbers were dismal. 

"They're just waiting for the credits to roll. They're letting it expire without drama. There's no appetite for anything new."

Earlier this year, Meghan admitted that her first part of the series was a major success and she is excited to thus work on a second season.

Turning to her Instagram Stories, the Duchess captioned: "Lettuce romaine calm... or not(!) because I'm thrilled to share that Season 2 of 'With Love, Meghan' is coming!"

