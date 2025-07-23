King Charles discusses health battles in rare moment during royal outing

King Charles updates public on health during recent royal engagement

King Charles spoke of his health issues as he provided an update to his fan during a visit to Newmarket with Queen Camilla.

The monarch King Charles offered a positive update on his health as he told a royal fan he was "feeling a lot better now" following his 2024 cancer diagnosis.

The royal couple visited the Jockey Club Rooms in Newmarket, drawing over 1,000 well-wishers to the Suffolk town.

One of the well-wishers, Lee Harman, revealed that he spoke to the King directly about his health issues in a rare moment.

He told Wales Online, “I asked him how he was, and he said he was feeling a lot better now and that it was ‘just one of those things.’”

The royal fan also shared his own cancer battles with the monarch. “He asked me how I was and I said ‘I’m all good’, I got the all-clear from cancer last year,” he said of Charles.

The health update comes as King Charles navigates peace talks with his estranged son Prince Harry.

As per reports, top aides to Charles and Harry recently met in London to talk of the possibility of a reunion between the father-son duo.