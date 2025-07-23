Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix deal dumped by giant: Source

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal is set to be scrapped this year.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who made a whopping £100m deal with the streaming giant in order to produce content, have disappointed their bosses.

A source said: “The deal is done; no more shows will be made.

“Netflix feel they’ve got all they can from the couple.

“Netflix were clever in that they got a hell of a lot of viewers for the first documentary series, and knew, realistically, it would prove the zenith of content from the Montecito pair.

The source added: “They’re not unhappy with how things turned out — they got those initial hits, and produced one of the most talked-about shows of all time.

“The content got weaker from there on but, frankly, for £20million a year, anything was better than nothing,” they noted.

“There’s no animosity from either side.

Things have just run their course. Netflix execs are well aware Meghan’s priority now is her own brand, and they won’t play second fiddle to that,” added the insider.