Meghan Markle's ‘chaotic release' of brands cost her Netflix deal?

Meghan’s brand saturation the reason behind Netflix deal ending?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s $100 million Netflix deal is reportedly coming to an end due to the Duchess of Sussex’s “chaotic release” of brands, an expert has claimed.

According to royal expert Kinsey Schofield, the streaming service decided to scrape the deal after the Sussexes delivered a series of underperforming projects.

Speaking with Ellie Costello on GB News, the expert said Netflix sees the partnership as “dead” and plans to quietly let the contract expire.

“Netflix aren't happy with this couple,” said Costello, to which Schofield said, “That's right. A source told American journalist Rob Shutter that this deal is dead.”

“They said she had the name, the platform, the press, and the numbers were dismal,” she said of Meghan. “They're just waiting for the credits to roll. They'll let it expire quietly.”

The expert further shared, “There's no appetite for anything new they said that the interest just is not there anymore.”

“They used to be cool, hip, and buzzy, and now they've become background noise. And I think that that we've seen that recently within 2025.”

Schofield further claimed that the decision might have been made because of the Duchess of Sussex’s recent release of several projects, including her lifestyle brand As Ever.

“It just felt like this chaotic release of Meghan Markle brands,” she continued. “New names for everything from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever, from Archetypes to Confessions of a Female Founder, there's just no choreography.”

“I think people are kind of overwhelmed and oversaturated with the Sussex's.”