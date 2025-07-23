King Charles expresses hope for another 'thrilling encounter' in major statement

King Charles has congratulated the Lionesses, team England, on their win against Italy in the European Championship semi-final.

Chloe Kelly scored the winner as reigning champions England beat Italy 2-1 after extra time on Tuesday to reach the Women´s Euro 2025 final.

The Lionesses will play either Spain or Germany in Sunday´s final in Basel.

Reacting to it, the palace shared King Charles and Queen Camilla’s congratulatory message on social media handles.

King Charles message reads, “My wife and I join all our family in wishing you, the proud Lionesses, our warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the U.E.F.A EURO tournament.”

The monarch continued “Your journey to this stage has been nothing short of remarkable, showcasing the skill, determination (and test of nerve!) for which your team is so rightly celebrated.”

“Knowing the Lionesses' fighting spirit, I suspect we are in for another thrilling encounter on Sunday,” King Charles expressed hope and said “Your achievements continue to inspire countless girls and women across the nation, proving once again that with dedication and teamwork, anything is possible.”

The statement concludes, “Good luck, England. May you roar to victory once more.”