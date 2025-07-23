 
Geo News

Sarah Ferguson leads Royal family tributes for Ozzy Osbourne

Sarah Ferguson honours Ozzy Osbourne with heartfelt tribute after his death

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 23, 2025

Sarah Ferguson remembers Ozzy Osbourne after his tragic demise
Sarah Ferguson remembers Ozzy Osbourne after his tragic demise

Sarah Ferguson paid a heartfelt tribute to music legend Ozzy Osbourne following his death at the age of 76.

The Duchess of York lead the Royal family tributes for the artist, who passed away following his health battles due to substance abuse and Parkinson's disease.

Taking to Instagram stories, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew shared a poster of the late artist and captioned it, "Heartbroken to hear of Ozzy’s passing.”

"A true legend, and a gentle soul beneath the wild spirit,” Fergie added. "My love and deepest condolences to my dear friend Sharon and all the family.

Sarah Ferguson leads Royal family tributes for Ozzy Osbourne

"Rest in peace, Ozzy - your music and magic will live on forever."

The news of the rock’s prince of darkness’ death was broke by his family in a heartbreaking statement as they revealed he passed away surrounded by love.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” the statement read.

It added, “He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

The statement was signed by his wife Sharon Osbourne and their children Aimee, Kelly, Jack, and Louis.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix deal dumped by giant: Source
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix deal dumped by giant: Source
Prince George in for a ‘conundrum' as he turns 12
Prince George in for a ‘conundrum' as he turns 12
Meghan Markle angers bosses with dismal numbers
Meghan Markle angers bosses with dismal numbers
Prince George flexes ‘dominance' in front of his siblings
Prince George flexes ‘dominance' in front of his siblings
Prince George is ‘not phased' by daunting future as King
Prince George is ‘not phased' by daunting future as King
Prince George exudes gorgeous Spencer genes in new photo
Prince George exudes gorgeous Spencer genes in new photo
When Prince George was accused of breaching protocol by US president video
When Prince George was accused of breaching protocol by US president
Royal family says King Charles, Queen Camilla 'had a wonderful day' after joint engagement
Royal family says King Charles, Queen Camilla 'had a wonderful day' after joint engagement