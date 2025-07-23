 
Prince George flexes 'dominance' in front of his siblings

Prince George's big brother side has been decoded by an expert

Eleen Bukhari
July 23, 2025

Prince George’s relationship with his siblings has been laid bare by a body language expert.

The young Wales, whose parents have dropped a rare video of himself with siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are showcasing a playful dynamic their children share.

Speaking about Prince William and Kate Middleton’s new video of their little ones, body languages expert Judi James told the Mirror : "The sound of sustained giggling is a strong feature of the group moments, where the sibling dynamic is shown in the structure of the poses.

"It's especially visible in the clip where Charlotte and George have picked Louis up and are not only making him giggle but giggling themselves.

She added: "It shows what we have seen before in their videos, that the entire family group loves to play together and let off steam away from official duties. We now see both George and Charlotte looking formal and impeccably behaved at royal events, but these glimpses of play show us they are like any other children behind the scenes.

"By picking little Louis up, older siblings Charlotte and George are flexing their age-dominance in the family pecking order, showing they can still make the often-cheeky Louis helpless when they want to, as they all laugh together.

"But by carrying him between them, they also show their strong desire to protect and support their little brother, too,” noted Judi.

