King Charles earns praise for his work ethic and resilience despite cancer

King Charles’ exceptional legacy highlighted amid cancer fight

King Charles’ exceptional legacy was highlighted by actress and royal supporter Dame Joanna Lumley, who praised the monarch for being "exceptionally brave."

In an interview with Saga Magazine, the 79-year-old star said Charles is full of energy and always on the move despite his battle with an undisclosed form of cancer.

She also spoke highly of his work as Prince of Wales as she said that he built a strong legacy as she highlighted the creation of The Prince’s Trust.

“He’s exceptionally brave, because he really is ill, but practically nobody can keep up with him,” the star said of the monarch, who diagnosed of cancer in 2024.

“He packs so much into every day, he walks faster than anybody I’ve ever met – he’s incredible,” she added.

Joanna continued, “He was the most brilliant Prince of Wales we will ever see, without being cruel to Prince William, because he had the role for so long.

“The Prince’s Trust was set up when he was in his twenties – what a far-thinking thing to do!”

Joanna, who has met both Charles and Queen Camilla, described the latter as a kind and wonderful person who now handles her royal role with grace.

She shared how media was in awe of Charles’ first wife, Princess Diana, and later Camilla received so much hatred.

“But now she goes about her job without any rancour,” Joanna said.