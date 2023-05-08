 
Chris Pratt says there is 'nothing new' in being bullied for religion

Chris Pratt does not mind being bullied for following his religion sincerely.

In a recent conversation with Page Six, the actor admitted that he faces nothing different when people try to make fun of his faith.

“I sure do but that’s nothing new, that’s nothing new, you know?” he said at the Cinema Society screening of his upcoming Marvel movie, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

“If I was of this world, they would love me just like that but as it is, I’ve chosen out of this world. That’s John 15:18 through 20,” he shared.

“That’s the way it is, nothing new, 2,000 years ago they hated him, too,” he fondly spoke of Jesus.

Supporting the actor in his views, netizens on Twitter praised Pratt for his wise views.

"I agree with @prattprattpratt," wrote one user.

Another added: "Jesus is the only reason that I’m still here. He has blessed me beyond my understanding."

