Shonda Rhimes reflects on 'Grey's Anatomy'

Shonda Rhimes weighed in on her hit medical drama Grey’s Anatomy.

Speaking to Sunday Sitdown, the producer said, "I wrote a medical show that’s not what other people were thinking of as being, like, correct medical shows."

“It didn’t take it too seriously. And it wasn’t about the patients; it was how the doctors felt about the patients, it was about their lives."

The writer also revealed she turned toward television after her motherhood.

“I wasn’t going anywhere, suddenly," the mother-of-three said. "And I was watching a lot more television. And I realized, ‘This is where all the character development is really happening.'"

Adding, "At first, I wanted to be a doctor. I wanted to be a lawyer. I wanted to work in politics, all of those things, which I finally realized, 'No. I don’t want to do any of those things. I just want to write about them."

Forbes called Rhimes the "self-proclaimed highest-paid showrunner in Hollywood."

With hits like Bridgerton, Scandal, How to Get Away with Murder, Inventing Anna, and now, Queen Charlotte in her career.