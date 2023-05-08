 
Monday May 08, 2023
Jameela Jamil shares explosive details

Jameela Jamil disclosed that her reluctance to intimate scenes led her to back out from Netflix's You auditions.

Speaking to Stitcher Studios' Podcrushed podcast., the 37-year-old said, "I don't do sex scenes. In fact, I was supposed to audition for the most recent season of your show," Jamil told Penn Badgley, signaling to his hit drama at the streamer.

"My character was supposed to be quite sexy, and I pulled out of the audition, because I am so shy about anything sexy that I can't," she added.

"And then you ****** came out and were like, 'Yeah, I'm not doing sex scenes anymore,' Jameel pointed to the 36-year-old demand for no explicit scenes.

"And I was like, 'I didn't even know that was a boundary that we could draw.' she continued. But then I was like, I should have gone and done the ****** sho. I can't even watch sex scenes in films... Even on my own, I have to fast forward through sex scenes because I've become so shy about watching other people."

"It's not a shame," Jameel explained. "I feel there's an awkwardness around it."

