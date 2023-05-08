Iman Vellani talks her ‘close’ bond with ‘The Marvels’ co-star Brie Larson

Iman Vellani and Brie Larson are channelling their The Marvels on-screen bond, off-screen as well.



The actress, 20, got candid about her close bond with Larson to People Magazine on Saturday, May 6th, 2023, at the Gold Gala in Los Angeles. Vellani shared that she sees Larson, 33, as something of a “big sister.”

“We’re close and then she's honestly an older sister at this point,” Vellani told the outlet. “But yeah, I think she’s really taught me a lot about how to take care of myself and the importance of self-care mentally and physically, and I really value our friendship.”

She also revealed that the advice that Larson has given her, “Get a Theragun.”

In the upcoming movie, Larson returns as Captain Marvel (Carol Denvers). An official synopsis reveals that “Carol is shouldering the burden of a destabilised universe.”

However, “when her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, a.k.a. Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau.”

The Ms. Marvel star also talked about how “monumental” the comics were to her during her “high school” in terms of representation.

“I didn’t ever realise that a story like this could just exist out in the open,” she added.

“I think the fact that we got to have it on Disney+, and Marvel is one of the most successful franchises in the world. It means the world that little girls are going to grow up and have this be something that they could watch on a Friday afternoon.”

The Marvels is slated to release on November 10, 2023.